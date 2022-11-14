We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski, to share details on their first client for Welcome Home Angel. Next, the Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins to share if the tax break is available this year and, if so, are there any trucks available to buy in order to take advantage of the tax break? Miracle Method’s David Haas shares a story about a loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listener from Skokie, who called because she wanted to have her bathtub cut to plan ahead for her mobility. Three days after they finished the job, she was, unfortunately, hit by a car in a parking lot so if she hadn’t had the work done already, she would have had a real challenge getting in and out of the bathtub and dealt with longer lead times. Then, Customer Care Manager with Perma-Seal Bill Jirsa joins to share what listeners should do for damp and dirty crawlspaces before giving them a call.

To close out the show, the Home Sweet Home Chicago team celebrated and reflected on the amazingly wonderful time they enjoyed spending with Captain Awesome Joe Hogel aka Mega Pros Joe.