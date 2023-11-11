Wendy Snyder (in for David Hochberg) started off this week’s show by chatting with Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino about what to do if you have mice. Next, Juli Gumina and Raiford Palmer of the STG Divorce Law Firm joined the show to talk about the best ways to handle a divorce. Then, BluSky Restoration Contractors’ Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose shares important information regarding asbestos. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

