Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/07/20) – David Hochberg with Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, & Wayne Gregory with Gregory Boxing

This week, Jim Towns from Allstate is here telling us a story about a listener who refinanced her home with David Hochberg and the insurance premium was so high that David had her call him and they found gaps in the coverage and saved her a little over $100 a month. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, Senior Restoration Manager with J.C. Restoration Pete Marrero gives the 411 to people leaving their homes this winter and how to be prepared for rapid temperature change. Last but not least, CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann tells us when we should be getting an annual chimney inspection and why it's important. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!