Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/06/2021) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, The Kite Team’s Amy Kite, Pete Marrero of J.C. Restoration, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons and David Haas of Miracle Method

NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event.

Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroland Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.