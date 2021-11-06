Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/06/2021) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, The Kite Team’s Amy Kite, Pete Marrero of J.C. Restoration, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons and David Haas of Miracle Method

We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kite Team’s Amy Kite about the closure of Zillow and what it means for the real estate industry. Next, Senior Restoration Manager at J.C. Restoration, Pete Marrero, joined the show to talk about the recent rain storms in Chicago and the property damage they caused. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons shares how she’s saving customers money for 2022. David Haas of Miracle Method talks refinishing bathrooms and making them more accessible. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
