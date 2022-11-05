We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about how her team can assist people whose homes are in foreclosure. Then, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter shares how he can help you properly set up a will. Next, Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh, joined the show to share his floor expertise with listeners. Then Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company, answers all your concrete questions. . And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.

