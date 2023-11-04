We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete about bollards, and how they can help protect business owners from robberies. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Michael Huston joined the show to discuss the right time to have your roof repaired as the winter season approaches. Then, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. shares his tips for selling a house ‘as-is’. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (11/04/23) – David Hochberg with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Lindholm Roofing’s Michael Huston, and Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd.
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.