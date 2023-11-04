We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete about bollards, and how they can help protect business owners from robberies. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Michael Huston joined the show to discuss the right time to have your roof repaired as the winter season approaches. Then, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. shares his tips for selling a house ‘as-is’. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

