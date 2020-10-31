– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/31/20) – David Hochberg with the ghost Lou Rawls, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh & Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

This week on this Halloween edition of Home Sweet Home Chicago, the Taxman Steven A. Leahy talks about how they are now offering a new service – The Business Recovery Plan which is a low cost monthly membership service to answer accounting, tax and legal questions for business owners trying to survive the COVID Crisis. Then, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, tells us about Sue from Lincolnshire who called him to ask if it is safe to use a steam mop on a wood floor. Last but not least, Jill Van Riet stresses the importance of pre inspection before putting your house on the market. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

