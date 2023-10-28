We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company about the steps you should take when you inherit a property. Next, Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino joined the show to talk about defending your house against Boxelder bugs. Then, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates highlights the things that all business owners need to know about IRS Audits. Last but not least, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping shares tips for keeping your pipes safe this upcoming winter. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction