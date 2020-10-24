– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/24/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Credit Expert Gary Novel, VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn & Mike Levitzke from Peerless Fence

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home breaks down why the election will affect the Real Estate Market and how. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn tells us a story about Loretta from Wheaton who asked if she can still purchase a vehicle and get a tax savings this year. Last but not least, Mike Levitzke from Peerless Fence talks about fencing installations around this time of year and what to keep in mind when having a fence done in the fall/winter. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular