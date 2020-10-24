Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/24/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Credit Expert Gary Novel, VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn & Mike Levitzke from Peerless Fence

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home breaks down why the election will affect the Real Estate Market and how. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, chimes in with the credit tip of the week. Next, VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn tells us a story about Loretta from Wheaton who asked if she can still purchase a vehicle and get a tax savings this year. Last but not least, Mike Levitzke from Peerless Fence talks about fencing installations around this time of year and what to keep in mind when having a fence done in the fall/winter. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!