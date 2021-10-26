The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, Modern Mill Solar, BMO Harris Bank, and Access Elevator.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/23/21) – Dane Neal in for David Hochberg with JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano, Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured: Two of our three superstars this show – Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke and Joe Cotton Ford’s Tracy Conn (Superstar not pictured: JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano)

We started off this week’s show by chatting with JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano, who explains the process and the right way to paint stained wood doors and trim in your home. Next, “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet joined the show to talk all things doors and how everyone else has a 6 to 12 week wait for ordering doors but Builder Supply has the products in store RIGHT NOW! Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins the show to talk about them growing their inventory and mentions their latest pertaining special rate programs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.

Popular