Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/23/21) – Dane Neal in for David Hochberg with JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano, Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn

We started off this week’s show by chatting with JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano, who explains the process and the right way to paint stained wood doors and trim in your home. Next, “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet joined the show to talk all things doors and how everyone else has a 6 to 12 week wait for ordering doors but Builder Supply has the products in store RIGHT NOW! Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins the show to talk about them growing their inventory and mentions their latest pertaining special rate programs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

