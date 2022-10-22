We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra about how they can help get your furnace all set for winter. Next, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to talk about how they can help you with your pre-winter needs! Then, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the show to talk about lighting up the outside of your house since it is getting darker earlier outside. Then to wrap it up Joey Morelli, from Max’s Deli and Joey’s Food Fight, brings in some samples for the crew and shares about what Joey’s Food Fight is and how you can help. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.

