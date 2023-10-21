We started off this week’s show by chatting with Igor Murokh of Mr. Floor about what may be causing wood floors to look hazy and lifeless and how to properly care for wood floors. Next, we are joined by BMO Bank’s Letticia Flores-Poole and Vachon Harper-Young who are here to teach us about Zero Barriers to Business program as a Business Banking Vertical and what this means under Zero-based budgeting (ZBB). Listen in while Letty and Vachon walk listeners through how BMO can help get you on the right track as a small or medium business owner. Then, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann joins into the conversation to offer further financial guidance for callers. Then, Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator to educate our listeners on how to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor and the methods these contractors use to get your business. Aimee also shares details about their latest stairlift giveaway for veterans coming up around Veterans Day. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

