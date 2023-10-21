We started off this week’s show by chatting with Igor Murokh of Mr. Floor about what may be causing wood floors to look hazy and lifeless and how to properly care for wood floors. Next, we are joined by BMO Bank’s Letticia Flores-Poole and Vachon Harper-Young who are here to teach us about Zero Barriers to Business program as a Business Banking Vertical and what this means under Zero-based budgeting (ZBB). Listen in while Letty and Vachon walk listeners through how BMO can help get you on the right track as a small or medium business owner. Then, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann joins into the conversation to offer further financial guidance for callers. Then, Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator to educate our listeners on how to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor and the methods these contractors use to get your business. Aimee also shares details about their latest stairlift giveaway for veterans coming up around Veterans Day. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/21/23) – David Hochberg with Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Financial Experts with BMO Bank, Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator and MegaPro Jeremy
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.