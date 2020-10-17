Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/17/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Jim Towns with Allstate, Credit Expert Gary Novel, CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann and J.C. Restoration’s Pete Marrero

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Perma-Seal's Roy Spencer tells us about the different types of signs and symptoms of foundation and structural failure, and their different solutions. Then, Amy Kite from Keller Williams Realty Infinity tells us about one of her many success stories with one of our Home Sweet Home Chicago loyal listeners. Next, Byron Andreas steps in for Sarah Andreas for the day and tells us why we should choose a concrete patio over a traditional wooden deck when building any new outdoor space for this upcoming spring. Last but not least, Rae Kaplan tells us what to do if our kids are starting college in the fall but do not qualify for enough in student loans to cover their tuition. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!