We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about how her team can help guide you through paying back your mortgage after COVID. Next, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann talks about HELOC’s and Private Bank Custom Lending. Then, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, talks about their energy efficient LED lighted mirrors. Up next, is Elder Calderon of ComEd joins the show to talk about ComEd’s free home energy assessments and how they can lower you energy cost and improve energy efficiency. And Joe Hogel of Mega Pros Home Improvement wants to help you plan ahead for any future ideas! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.

