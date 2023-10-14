Home Sweet Home Chicago is back with a live broadcast from Lindemann Chimney, Heating and Cooling! We started off this week’s show by chatting with their CEO, Rob Lindemann, about the importance of having your heating systems inspected. After that, Access Elevator’s Aimee Ferrarell joined the show to highlight some of their financing options. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer joined the show to discuss his solution for drafty basements and crawl spaces. Then, Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company, shares tips on preparing your home for listing. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

