Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/10/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh, Credit Expert Gary Novel, David Haas from Miracle Method and Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan

This week, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh tells us about how to prepare our home for the colder weather to be sure our wood floors function properly during winter. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, talks about building and managing your kid’s credit. Next, David Haas from Miracle Method informed listeners how they can repair tile and update the color. Last but not least, Rae Kaplan told us why it is not a good idea to refinance our federal loans with a private lender. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!