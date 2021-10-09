Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/09/2021) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Barrett Warnke of Lindemann Chimney, Josh Hermann of BMO Harris and Michael Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.

“The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID,” a family statement said. “There are no other details to share at this time. His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy.”