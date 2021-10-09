The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, Modern Mill Solar, BMO Harris Bank, and Access Elevator.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/09/2021) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Barrett Warnke of Lindemann Chimney, Josh Hermann of BMO Harris and Michael Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting

Home Sweet Home Chicago
David Hochberg with Byron and Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Barrett Warnke and Kent Maurer of Lindemann Chimney, MEGAPros Joe, Josh Hermann of BMO Harris Bank and Michael Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons about extending their services to industrial clients. Next, Senior Field Manager of Lindemann Chimney, Barrett Warnke, joins the show to talk about the importance of a thorough chimney inspection. Then, Josh Hermann, Business Banking Officer of BMO Harris Bank shares HELOC secrets and talks about business lending. Last, Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting joins the show to talk with a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener whose home lighting he helped transform. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.

