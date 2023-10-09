We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete about what happens if something goes wrong during a one of their projects. Next, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping shares tips on Fall preventative maintenance for Winter as well as details on service repair specials. Then, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joined the show to talk about what business owners can do to fight back against the IRS increased scrutiny of Pass-Through companies. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/07/23) – David Hochberg with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons, Inc. General Contractors, Mike Epping of Center Guard Plumbing, Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy and MegaPro Jeremy
by: Ashley Bihun, Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
