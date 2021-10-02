Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/02/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window, and Jim Work of Silverthorne Home Builders

We started off this week’s show by chatting with realtor Amy Kite about how the Kite Team will not only help you sell your home but the things in it! Next, Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joined the show to talk about FAFSA applications for your college students and tips for financing college tuition. Then, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window shares how they helped a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener prepare their windows to sell their home in the next few years. Jim Work of Silverthorne Home Builders joins the show to talk supply chain delays and why it’s important to get ahead of price hikes that are already happening. Plus special guest Pat Tomasulo joins us to talk about his fundraiser to benefit The Facial Pain Research Foundation, Laugh Your Face Off. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
