Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/02/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window, and Jim Work of Silverthorne Home Builders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A third Alaska hospital has instituted crisis protocols that allow it to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, one in every 84 people in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19 from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29. The next highest rate was one in every 164 people in West Virginia.