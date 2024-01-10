On this episode of Home Sweet Home Chicago, David Hochberg started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty’s Kari Kohler about how home supply continues to be low, interest rates appear to be trending downward, and the great opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Then, student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to talk about the extension of the onetime IDR account adjustment. The deadline to act is now April 30th, 2024. Next, Fred AuWerter of White Rabbit Inc. joins the program to share who White Rabbit Inc. is and what they do, as well as talk about the current high level home improvement trends and homeowner motivation to utilize garages as a usable space. To close out the show, David Hochberg is joined by WGN Radio Hall of Famer, Dave Kaplan. As always, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

