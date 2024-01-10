On this episode of Home Sweet Home Chicago, David Hochberg started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty’s Kari Kohler about how home supply continues to be low, interest rates appear to be trending downward, and the great opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Then, student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to talk about the extension of the onetime IDR account adjustment. The deadline to act is now April 30th, 2024. Next, Fred AuWerter of White Rabbit Inc. joins the program to share who White Rabbit Inc. is and what they do, as well as talk about the current high level home improvement trends and homeowner motivation to utilize garages as a usable space. To close out the show, David Hochberg is joined by WGN Radio Hall of Famer, Dave Kaplan. As always, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (1/6/24) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler of The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm, Fred AuWerter of White Rabbit Inc. and WGN Radio Walk of Famer Dave Kaplan
by: Ben Anderson, Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, STG Law, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.