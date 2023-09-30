Wendy Snyder, in for David Hochberg, started off this week’s show by chatting with Miracle Method’s David Haas about how their products can keep you and your loved ones safe from bathroom accidents. Next, Founder of Genesis + HOCL Daryl Bernard joined the show to talk about their revolutionary air and surface purifying technology. Then, Sales Manager with Next Door and Window Michael Warpool shares tips on finding the best company for your window replacement. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/30/23) – Wendy Snyder with David Haas of Miracle Method, Daryl Bernard of Genesis + HOCL, and Next Door and Window’s Michael Warpool
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, and Sarah Leonard Team.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.