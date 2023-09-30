Wendy Snyder, in for David Hochberg, started off this week’s show by chatting with Miracle Method’s David Haas about how their products can keep you and your loved ones safe from bathroom accidents. Next, Founder of Genesis + HOCL Daryl Bernard joined the show to talk about their revolutionary air and surface purifying technology. Then, Sales Manager with Next Door and Window Michael Warpool shares tips on finding the best company for your window replacement. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction