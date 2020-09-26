– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/26/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group, & Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window

This week, Tom Jahnke from Builders Supply Outlet to discuss the new closet system they developed. State Representative David McSweeney talks about the Chicago Fair Tax & what you need to know. Next, Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group tells the audience how we can save you money remodeling your existing garage instead of replacing it with a new garage. Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window discusses which windows are the best for replacement & what kind of windows they should use. .  And throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

