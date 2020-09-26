Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/26/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet, Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group, & Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Tom Jahnke from Builders Supply Outlet to discuss the new closet system they developed. State Representative David McSweeney talks about the Chicago Fair Tax & what you need to know. Next, Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group tells the audience how we can save you money remodeling your existing garage instead of replacing it with a new garage. Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window discusses which windows are the best for replacement & what kind of windows they should use. . And throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!