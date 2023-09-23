We started off this week’s show by chatting with Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator about their Veteran stairlift giveaway. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joined the show to talk about the October 15th tax extension deadline, and what business owners can do to prepare. Then, Customer Financial Assistance Manager Aarian Smith of ComEd shares information about ComEd’s payment assistance options. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/23/23) – David Hochberg with Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator, Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates, and ComEd’s Aarian Smith
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, and Sarah Leonard Team.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.