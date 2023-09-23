We started off this week’s show by chatting with Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator about their Veteran stairlift giveaway. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joined the show to talk about the October 15th tax extension deadline, and what business owners can do to prepare. Then, Customer Financial Assistance Manager Aarian Smith of ComEd shares information about ComEd’s payment assistance options. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction