We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about how she was able to help a couple who needed to sell in order to buy and they were concerned they would not be able to do it because of everything they heard about in the news, but Amy and her team were able to help them find their home. Next, Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra joined the show to talk about that now is the time to call now to set up your annual furnace or boiler maintenance and WGN listeners get a special discount! Then, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer shares how issues with your basement or crawl space could affect your floors. Last but not least, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, talks about how now is the best time to replace your doors before winter! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction