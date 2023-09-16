Wendy Snyder, in for David Hochberg, started off this week’s show by chatting with student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm about the new SAVE repayment plan. Next, The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty’s Kari Kohler joined the show to talk about recent home listings in Saint Charles. Then, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping discusses their September service specials. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

