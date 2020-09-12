Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/12/2020) David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, and Sarah Andreas from Andreas & sons.

This week, Sarah Andreas from Robert Andreas and Sons talks about the family business and how they can best serve all of your concrete needs. Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal talks Gas and Electric meters, and teaches us about the Home Energy Assessment. To wrap up we talk to the listeners and answer what questions they have.
