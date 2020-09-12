– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/12/2020) David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, and Sarah Andreas from Andreas & sons.

Home Sweet Home Chicago
David Hochberg LIVE in the studios of WGN Radio at 303 E. Wacker Dr.

This week, Sarah Andreas from Robert Andreas and Sons talks about the family business and how they can best serve all of your concrete needs. Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal talks Gas and Electric meters, and teaches us about the Home Energy Assessment. To wrap up we talk to the listeners and answer what questions they have.

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

