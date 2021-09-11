Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/11/21) – David Hochberg with The Kite Team’s Amy Kite, JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano, and Dave Schlueter with the Law Office of David R. Schlueter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Democratic allies of California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to express confidence Saturday in his chances of beating back arecall but warned his supporters not to let up on urging people to vote as they seek a decisive win, while Republicans said the contest is far from settled.

“We don't need to just win by a little, we need to win by a lot. We need to send a message: Hands off our democracy, hands off our California," said April Verrett, president of the SEIU Local 2015, as she rallied union members who have been among Newsom's biggest supporters.