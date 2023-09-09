We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, a Sarah Leonard Company about the end of the student loan repayment pause, and what this means for the economy. Next, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. joined the show to talk about the importance of not allowing sellers to stay in your newly purchased home beyond the closing date. Then, Perma-Seal Basement System’s Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer shares what structural foundation signs you should look out for as the weather begins to change. And, throughout the show, listeners called in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

