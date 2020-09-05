Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/05/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Mike Boudart from Lindemann Chimney, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group, & Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Mike Boudart from Lindemann Chimney and fireplace stresses the importance of not burning garbage in your fireplace. He also gives listeners the 411 on how often one should get their chimney and fireplace cleaned and inspected. Then the Kredit Guru Gary Novel comes in hot with some tips and tricks for improving your credit. Garage Remodeling Group’s Jack Pittack explains the risk of using a Big Box corporate store for your garage needs. Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter gives us a call to talk about real estate fraud and what to look out for. Naturally, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!