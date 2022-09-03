We started off this week’s show by chatting with THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share about helping a listener get her existing lighting system working again. Next, A Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh, joined the show to talk about how to fix hazy and lifeless looking floors. Then, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann shares their new HELOC promotion and BMO Private Bank. Next up, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window joined the show to talk about new Inflation Reduction Act that includes Energy Efficiency tax credits for homeowners. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

