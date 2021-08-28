Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/28/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal, Melissa Cavanagh of Modern Mill Solar and Donna Sattler of RE/MAX at Home

BERLIN (AP) — Protesters filled the German capital again on Saturday to demonstrate against the government’s coronavirus measures, despite bans against several gatherings.

Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany, which united a disparate mix of those opposing vaccinations, coronavirus deniers and right-wing extremists. A court ruled in favor of allowing one event, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.