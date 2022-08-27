We started off this week’s show by chatting with Pete Marrero with BluSky Restoration Contractors talking about how they can help you after a fire and when to give them a call. Next, Kelly Mickley of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning joined the show to talk about other cleaning services they provide other than carpet cleaning and their two room special! Then, Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, talk about helping a listener who had a paper wasps nest in their backyard. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

