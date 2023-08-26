We started off this week’s show by chatting with Perma-Seal Basement System’s Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer about dehumidifiers, and improving the air quality inside of your home. Next, President and Owner of Next Door & Window Justin Bartley joined the show to talk about maximizing energy and keeping the cold or warm air inside of your house. Then, STG Divorce Law Firm’s Juli Gumina and Raiford Palmer share tips for people who are going through the divorce process. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

