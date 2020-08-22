Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/22/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, & Rich Dykstra Jr. with Dykstra Home Services

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Tom Jahnke kicks off the show by talking about Farmhouse Sink Vanities that Builder Supply Outlet supplies. Then, our credit expert, Gary Novel, talks about how he was able to help a listener from Chicago get one point on her scores in 4 days so she could qualify for a lower rate on her mortgage loan. Next, the taxman, Steven A. Leahy, gives us the 411 on property tax appeals in the year of COVID-19. Mike Huston from Lindholm Roofing talks all things roofing and the most energy efficient roofing work to get done for the upcoming months. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!