Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/22/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, & Rich Dykstra Jr. with Dykstra Home Services

This week, Perma- Seal’s Roy Spencer discusses concrete raising and leveling services they provide. Then the Kredit Guru Gary Novel with some tips and tricks for improving your credit. Donna Sattler talks about what to do with listing your home post Covid. Dave Rampage from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning talks about their three room deal for cleaning carpets and rugs. Last but not least Rich Dykstra addresses the importance of having a back up generator. Naturally, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

