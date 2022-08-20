We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about if you should rent or sell a home with a low mortgage rate. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer talks about home inspections that Perma-seal offers. Up next, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris shares about what Deck Tech can do to help fix rotted decks. Then, Vice President of Kapital Electric, Don Butler talks about how Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and why homeowners should take advantage of this. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.