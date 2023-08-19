We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates about a new policy which prevents the IRS from making an unannounced visit to your home. Next, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Wealth Management Joshua Hermann joins the show to talk about HELOC’s. Then, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski shares tips on extending the life of your stairlift battery, as well as how to find the best quote for installing bathroom aids. In addition, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the program to talk about redlining, and what people can do to establish credit. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction