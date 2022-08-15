We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski to talk about the launch of Liftingahero.com for 2022. Next, Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about private bank investing. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company set the record straight on how much concrete estimates should cost. Up next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike get to the root of callers’ roof questions. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

