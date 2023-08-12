We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, a Sarah Leonard Company about steps for closing on a new home. Next, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s Office Manager Kelly Mickley joined the show to talk about how much you can expect to pay for a carpet cleaning. Then, Owner of Arnold Electrical Services Jack Arnold shared his thoughts on installing a charger for electric vehicles. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction