We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, a Sarah Leonard Company about steps for closing on a new home. Next, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s Office Manager Kelly Mickley joined the show to talk about how much you can expect to pay for a carpet cleaning. Then, Owner of Arnold Electrical Services Jack Arnold shared his thoughts on installing a charger for electric vehicles. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

Recent Posts

Click for more