Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/08/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, & Mike Houston of Lindholm Roofing.

This week, Roy Spencer tells us about Perma- Seal's Perma-Dry Dehumidification and Air Filtration Systems. Then, our credit expert Gary Novel our credit tip of the week. Next, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas tells us about all of the life saving tools on the Cook County's website. Be sure to go to cookcountytreasurer.com. Dave Schlueter tells us how he helped a cash buyer from Bloomingdale who ran into trouble when her mom, whose investment statements were provided for proof of funds, ended up pulling the money off the table when she found out how much the assessments were. Steven Leahy closes out the show by giving us the 411 on property tax appeals and exemptions. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!