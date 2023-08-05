We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete about industrial concrete repair. Next, BluSky Restoration Contractors’ Pete Marrero joined the show to talk about insurance coverage when it comes to water damage. Then, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping shares his thoughts on the potential water heater regulations coming in 2028. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

