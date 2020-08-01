Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/01/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Sarah Andreas with Andreas & Sons, Realtor Amy Kite, and Kelly Mickley with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Sarah Andreas from Robert Andreas and Sons to talks about the family business and how they can best serve all of your concrete needs. Then, Amy Kite tells us about John from Libertyville who was preparing for selling a house and used Amy’s Matterport technology to show him home. Next, Kelly Mickley from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning reminds us the importance of agitating and scrubbing down your carpets during this time unprecedented time. Kelly also informs listeners about their new 3 room special! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!