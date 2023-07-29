Jon Hansen (filling in for David Hochberg) starts off this week’s show by chatting with Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’ about stinging insects. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about concrete repair. Then, Amer Khan of Next Door & Window shares his insights on window and door replacement costs. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction