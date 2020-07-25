– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/25/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh, & Scott from ComEd Energy Efficiency Program

Pictured L-R: Igor Murokh, Tom Jahnke, David Hochberg, and MegaPros Joe

This week, Tom Jahnke talks about employment opportunities with the Builder Supply Outlet team. Then, our credit expert Gary Novel talks about how he helped some listeners raise their credit scores in 60 days so they could purchase their dream home. Next, Mr Floor talks about how he can seamlessly match the flooring in your home if you need to replace sections. The Energy Doctor is in! Listen in while Scott tells us about how ComEd helped a listener install solar panels and how they helped them figure out which ones go best for their home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

