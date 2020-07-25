Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/25/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh, & Scott from ComEd Energy Efficiency Program

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions informs listeners on what could be done in their yards that is safe for pets and kids while also keeping mosquitos away. Then, our credit expert Gary Novel calls in and tells us a story about how he helped a listener get two collections off of their Credit Report that they were trying to get off for three years. Next, Mike Huston from Lindholm Roofing tells us everything we need to know about downspouts and gutters and what to do to protect our homes and yards from water damage. Byron Andreas from Andreas & Sons tells us why they have the best concrete mix to use for residential projects. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!