Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/24/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

We started off this week’s show by chatting with RE/MAX at Home Realtor Donna Sattler who gives us guidance on the changes in the real estate market and the demographics of it. Next, “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet joined the show to talk about all things flooring and how they have a new truckload of porcelain click lock flooring they just got in. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy with Opem Tax Advocates gives us the 411 on Child Tax Credit and the expanding IRS Budget. Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show via phone to update us on what is happening with the chip shortage and if they are still buying cars. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

