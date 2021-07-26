The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, and Modern Mill Solar.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/24/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by: , Andrew Harris, Jack Heinrich

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, Donna Sattler, Steven A. Leahy, Tom Jahnke and Joe Hogel

We started off this week’s show by chatting with RE/MAX at Home Realtor Donna Sattler who gives us guidance on the changes in the real estate market and the demographics of it. Next, “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet joined the show to talk about all things flooring and how they have a new truckload of porcelain click lock flooring they just got in. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy with Opem Tax Advocates gives us the 411 on Child Tax Credit and the expanding IRS Budget. Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show via phone to update us on what is happening with the chip shortage and if they are still buying cars. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

