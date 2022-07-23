We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer to talk about how air quality and the humidity can affect the home inside. Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about high migration patterns we are seeing from Chicago to Las Vegas. and how Kari can help you with your move. Next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about their Signamark exterior door styles such as the craftsman and 6 lite doors. Then, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can help make tubs safe for people who may have trouble getting in and out of them. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction