We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer about sump pumps. Next, Josh Hermann who is a Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Harris Bank joins the show to talk about Home Equity and Business LOC rates. Then, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about the importance of purchasing ADA appliances through a licensed business. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

