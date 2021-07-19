Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/17/21) – Lisa Dent in for David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Modern Mill Solar’s Dan Brown, and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Senior VP of Operations of Dykstra Home Services Rich Dykstra Sr. who joins the program to share a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called them this past spring and got a quote for a job and then said they wanted to think about it. The listener then called in last week and said he was ready to go but his revised price was over $2,000 higher. Moral of the story… If you need it, do not wait. Then, the Sales and Marketing Coordinator for Robert R. Andreas & Son, Inc. Sara Andreas shares how friendly neighborhood deals can save their customers money. Next, Modern Mill Solar’s Dan Brown explains how solar works, what one needs to operate and maintain it. In addition, Dan also talks about the cost saving benefits and the installation process. To close out the conversation, Realtor Jill Van Riet calls in to promote her open house event happening in September at Serosun Farms, Illinois’s First Agrihood Community! It is a 2-day event where event goers can meet local builders who will discuss the latest trends in energy efficient home design among other interesting topics! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

