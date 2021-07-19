The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, and Modern Mill Solar.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/17/21) – Lisa Dent in for David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Modern Mill Solar's Dan Brown, and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

Home Sweet Home Chicago

Pictured L-R: Byron Andreas, Sara Andreas, Joe Hogel, Rich Dykstra Sr, Dan Brown, Lisa Dent (host)

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Senior VP of Operations of Dykstra Home Services Rich Dykstra Sr. who joins the program to share a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called them this past spring and got a quote for a job and then said they wanted to think about it. The listener then called in last week and said he was ready to go but his revised price was over $2,000 higher. Moral of the story… If you need it, do not wait. Then, the Sales and Marketing Coordinator for Robert R. Andreas & Son, Inc. Sara Andreas shares how friendly neighborhood deals can save their customers money. Next, Modern Mill Solar’s Dan Brown explains how solar works, what one needs to operate and maintain it. In addition, Dan also talks about the cost saving benefits and the installation process. To close out the conversation, Realtor Jill Van Riet calls in to promote her open house event happening in September at Serosun Farms, Illinois’s First Agrihood Community! It is a 2-day event where event goers can meet local builders who will discuss the latest trends in energy efficient home design among other interesting topics! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

