We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales, Frank Wasilewski who is joined by Meg Caswell from Welcome Home Angel and they talk about how they have partnered to help families who have members with with life-altering conditions or injuries get accessible living spaces. Next, A Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh joined the show to talk about how to deal buckling floors due to hot and humid weather. Then, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joined the show to talk about the proper way to stain and/or paint your deck. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction