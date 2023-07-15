We started off this week’s show by chatting with Real Estate Agent Kari Kohler of The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty about strategies for selling in today’s market. Next, Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh joins the show to talk about what the summer weather can do to your hardwood floors. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete answers questions about concrete repair and installation. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

