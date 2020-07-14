Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/11/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Mike Houston of Lindholm Roofing & Byron Andreas with Andreas & Sons

David Hochberg, host of Home Sweet home Chicago

This week, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions informs listeners on what could be done in their yards that is safe for pets and kids while also keeping mosquitos away. Then, our credit expert Gary Novel calls in and tells us a story about how he helped a listener get two collections off of their Credit Report that they were trying to get off for three years. Next, Mike Huston from Lindholm Roofing tells us everything we need to know about downspouts and gutters and what to do to protect our homes and yards from water damage. Byron Andreas from Andreas & Sons tells us why they have the best concrete mix to use for residential projects. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

